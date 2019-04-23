New IRA claims killing N. Ireland journalist's murder

The New IRA group claimed responsibility for the murder of 29-year-old in and apologized to her family and friends, the media reported on Tuesday.

In a statement to the Irish News, the New IRA said that the "was tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces", in reference to the police.

Mckee, who was not working at the time of the incident, was shot in the head by a masked gunman who fired at police officers in the Creggan area of during a wave of riots last Thursday.

"The IRA offer our full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of for her death," the group said in a statement cited by news.

In published images, the figure of the man could be seen starting a fire at point-blank range at a police off-road vehicle. McKee was standing near the vehicle with other journalists and was taking pictures with her mobile phone.

A second man, who could be an accomplice, was also seen picking something up from the ground, and then escaping.

The in charge of the murder investigation, Jason Murphy, earlier warned of the emergence of a "new breed of terrorist" in

The of (PSNI) treated the incident as an "act of terrorism", allegedly perpetrated by Republican dissidents, linked to the New IRA, a formation which feeds on armed groups of Irish nationalist militants opposed to the peace process.

The PSNI believes that the riots generated by violent youths were a response to the raids which the agents had previously carried out in several properties in that area. They were in search of weapons, to dismantle an alleged plot against the government which was planned for this weekend.

was the of California-based Mediagazer, which specializes in

She was also an important and popular figure in the gay community of Northern Ireland, who saw her as a and a tireless defender of the rights of her group.

