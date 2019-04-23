Colombia landslide toll increases to 28

The death toll from a in triggered by heavy rains has increased to 28, officials said.

"In collaboration with the (Unified Command Post) of Rosas, Cauca, and the for the last two days, we have already recovered 28 bodies," the UNGRD risk and disaster management unit said on on Monday.

They also added that "the operation will resume in the morning (Tuesday)".

The heavy rain caused a hillside in the village of on Sunday, burying eight houses while the residents were sleeping and completely cutting the Pan-American Highway, the main road in southwestern which connects the country to the neighbouring

So far the authorities have identified 16 of the 28 bodies recovered from the landslide, while the number of missing is not yet confirmed

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)