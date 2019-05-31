New 'Sardar Patel' Amit Shah both hailed, taunted on Twitter

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the decks for BJP President Amit Shah to become the new Home Minister of the country, messages warning stone pelters in Kashmir, terrorists, Maoists and the so-called "Tukde Tukde Gang" flooded Twitter, while others dubbed it a poor choice.
"Stone pelters in Kashmir, Bangladeshis pack your Bag. India has got new Sardar Patel as Home Minister @AmitShah," tweeted Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, spokesperson, BJP Delhi.
"Amit Shah is the new Home Minister! Beware all 'Tukde Tukde Gang', terrorists, Maoists and their supporters! Your dad is here... #HomeMinistry," wrote another Twitter user.
Memes mocking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other opposition leaders also started doing the rounds on the social media.
While one person wondered if Kejriwal fell ill hearing the news of Shah becoming the Home Minister, someone else made a meme of fugitive Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik saying: "I love India. India is best..."
"Meet the new Home Minister of India. IB will directly report to him. AB HOGA NYAY," wrote one Twitter user.
"Mota Bhai is the new Home Minister of India. All those pseudo-liberals who wanted to leave India, now is the time," said another user.
"Amit Shah broke the back of terrorism in Gujarat as Home Minister. As union Home Minister, he'll take anti-corruption cases against Vadra, National Herald, Chidambarams & others to a quicker conclusion apart from handling Naxal & Pak terrorism, J&K & keeping an eye on the party," wrote journalist Minhaz Merchant.
Shah's new job also drew criticism. "Amit Shah is Home Minister. What a time to be alive," lamented columnist Mitali Saran.
"A few years ago, a bunch of tapes came out in public domain in which a man could be heard instructing Gujarat Police to stalk a woman. That man is now going to be a Union Minister of India. #NewIndia," Alt News Co-founder Pratik Sinha tweeted.
"That man is now the Home Minister of India. Achhe Din ahead for women safety and privacy," said Dalit rights activists Jignesh Mevani.
Called the "Chanakya" of modern day Indian politics, Shah became Modi a loyalist as both were associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since their early days.
During his tenure as a minister in Gujarat, Shah held several portfolios including transport, police, housing, border security, civil defense, gram rakshak dal, Home Guards, prison, prohibition, excise, law and justice, parliamentary affairs and the coveted Home Ministry.
