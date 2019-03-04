Amit Shah flags off 'NaMo Rath'

Ahead of the general elections, Monday flagged off ' Rath'-- a store on wheels selling merchandise inspired by

The saffron coloured fleet of mini-trucks with huge photos of Modi will tour the nation selling 'NaMo' (Narendra Modi) t-shirts, coffee mugs, caps, face masks, key chains among other merchandise, a said.

Calling it a "unique nationwide initiative", Shah said the money collected from the exercise will be donated to the 'Namami Ganga' project aimed at cleaning the river.

"This is a unique nationwide initiative, which will allow people to buy latest merchandise on wheels," he said after the flag off at the (BJP) headquarters here.

"The money collected from this will be donated to the Namami Gange Project to further clean our holy Ganga," he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)