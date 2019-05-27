New Zealand to announce 1st ever 'Wellbeing Budget'

The government will deliver its first ever "Wellbeing Budget" this week, said on Monday.

Instead of meeting GDP goals, this year's government budget is understood to be focused on such as mental health, homelessness and child poverty, reports

"Mental health will be a cornerstone of the government's budget," told the media here.

"This demonstrates our spending parameters for this budget, which a lot of investment has been shared over the past months as we made announcements to tackle the long term challenges facing and to improve the wellbeing of all of us."

The coalition government is committed to putting people's wellbeing and the environment at the heart of its policies, including reporting against a wider set of wellbeing indicators in future Budgets, it was said in last years' budget.

The government will announce its annual budget on Thursday.

