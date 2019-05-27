Punjab Congress chief resigns for losing election

Punjab Sunil Jakhar, who lost the election from to BJP Sunny Deol, on Monday sent his resignation from the post to

In the resignation, he took moral responsibility for losing his seat and party's not so outstanding performance in the Congress-ruled state.

The has won eight of the 13 seats. The Akali Dal and the BJP won two seats each while the (AAP) won one seat.

In his letter, Jakhar said he was unable to retain his seat despite the best support by the President, and

"Everyone supported me fully and put in their best for me but I was unable to defend my seat. In such a scenario I cannot continue as I feet a moral responsibility to quit," said Jakhar, who lost by over 77,000 votes.

