Next five years very defining for me: John Abraham

believes he is in the " patch" of his career, and rightfully so. The actor, who changed his big screen game from the time he turned producer, says his best is yet to come and that the next five years are "very defining" for him.

"Since the day I became a producer, my performance as an has seen a huge quantum leap and that's simply because as an I wasn't getting to do the films I really wanted to do or wanted the audience to see. So when I became a producer, not only did I start producing films like I did, but I also brought in something like 'RAW', for example, to act in," John told IANS in an interview.

"RAW" is his latest movie, which sees him play multiple avatars in the role of a It comes after the success scored by his films "Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran" and "Satyameva Jayate".

"My best is yet to come. The next five years are very defining for me because I know what I have been researching on, I know what I have on hand and I know where I am going to take my production house JA Entertainment, myself as an and other who we have introduced in the industry, like Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Vicky Donor'.

"I know we are going to get other in the industry and I know we are going to change the trajectory of the way people look at actors, scripts and films. That's very important."

His next projects include action thriller "Batla House", around the 2008 encounter case. John is also set to work in a film that revolves around motorcycles, apart from planning an action franchise, as well as a football-oriented film "1911". Adding a dash of fun in his filmography will be "Pagalpanti".

"I think it's a great time for me. It's a patch for me. I say this not because of anything... I could have said this 15 years ago, but it never was. Today it is (a good time) because the audience preferences have finally come to the forefront. Filmmakers are succumbing to what the audience wants rather than throwing crap at the audiences and the audiences have become brave enough to through crap out of the window.

"So, it's fantastic."

Action is one genre John takes seriously.

"I want to change the way action heroes are seen in this country because I believe action heroes are not about six-pack abs, bulging biceps and stunts. They should have vulnerability and that's what I think we miss to a large extent here (in India). That's what I intend to change here in this country, and I will do it in my own way.

"There is also a series that we want to go on the digital medium with. We are working on it as of now," he said, without giving out any further information.

As for "1911", he said it is being developed actively.

"Nikkhil Advani will direct it. It will have an ensemble cast in it... It has me and another hero in it, and a few other characters in it. I think we will go on floors by the end of the year or beginning of early next year."

Considering John is himself a football fanatic and owns (ISL) football team NorthEast United FC, can we expect to see some real sportsmen in the film?

Pat came the reply: "We want real footballers in it, but let's open everything one at a time and let us throw some surprises on to you."

