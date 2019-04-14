Rajinikanth, Suriya wish fans on Tamil New Year

Superstar and led a slew of celebrities from the southern and Hindi film industries to wish fans on Tamil New Year on Sunday.

The Tamil New Year is celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai which normally falls on April 13 or 14 annually. The film celebrities sent out message of love to fans via

chose the day to share a poster of his upcoming film with K.V. while put out devotion song "Sai Shirdi Sai".

"Like they say, you don't compose a song, the song composes you... Here it is, celebrate your Tamil with 'Sai Shirdi Sai'."

Hansika Motwane, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and were other to share their wishes.

"Wishing my Tamil audience a very happy New Year," tweeted Kajal. Siddharth wrote: "Tamil New Year. Peace and love."

Rupa shared: "May God bless you all a life full of sunshine and peace always. Happy Tamil New Year."

--IANS

sim/rb/mr

