NIA continues questioning Hurriyat's Mirwaiz

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday questioned Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq for the second consecutive day in connection with terror funding case, an official said.
As the investigators were not satisfied with the answers given by Mirwaiz during his questioning on Monday, he was again called on Tuesday to clarify on matters related to funding to his party Awami Action Committee as well as Hurriyat Conference, the official said.
He was also asked about his connections with hawala operators and his contacts in foreign countries.
--IANS
rak/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
