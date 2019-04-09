NIA continues questioning Hurriyat's Mirwaiz

JUST IN
CBI to oppose Lalu's bail in fodder scam case

Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday questioned Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq for the second consecutive day in connection with terror funding case, an official said.

As the investigators were not satisfied with the answers given by Mirwaiz during his questioning on Monday, he was again called on Tuesday to clarify on matters related to funding to his party Awami Action Committee as well as Hurriyat Conference, the official said.

He was also asked about his connections with hawala operators and his contacts in foreign countries.

