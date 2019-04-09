SC seeks status report on 2017 SSC paper leak case

-
ALSO READ
SSC paper leak case: SC allows declaration of re-examination's result
SC may set up panel on making online SSC exam foolproof
2017 SSC exam paper leak: SC asks CBI to file final report within four weeks
Scrap extension to SSC Chairman, says youth panel
SSC paper leak case: SC directs CBI to file case diary, status report
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam paper leak matter and sought status report on it.
The exam took place in 2017 and thousands of students who appeared for it continues to remain in limbo.
The court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to bring on record its latest status report regarding the ongoing probe into the leak.
--IANS
sumit/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU