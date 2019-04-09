JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

YouTube Music hits 3 mn downloads in India

Business Standard

SC seeks status report on 2017 SSC paper leak case

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam paper leak matter and sought status report on it.

The exam took place in 2017 and thousands of students who appeared for it continues to remain in limbo.

The court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to bring on record its latest status report regarding the ongoing probe into the leak.

--IANS

sumit/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 12:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU