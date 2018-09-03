Nick, Priyanka enjoy 'magical' getaway

Engaged couple and enjoyed the weekend here at Mammoth Mountain, the singer's favourite getaway.

in the US is a public holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September.

"A man and the mountains. Chopra," Nick, 25, captioned a photo taken by his fiancee on on Sunday, reports people.com.

In the picture, the pop star holds a can of beer as he gazes at the view. His hiking backpack can be seen hung on a tree branch.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, 36, shared a vacation snapshot of her own.

"Magical," the wrote along with an image of the view from inside their getaway home.

has long been a place for Jonas to escape and unwind, but it appears it is the first time he and are there together.

In the past, he has spent there and created much of his sophomore album, "Last Year Was Complicated" in the ski resort town.--IANS

