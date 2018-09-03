Rajat Barmecha wasn't uncomfortable playing a man with sexual dysfunction

"Udaan" Barmecha will be seen in a web-series, playing a stuck with a problem. He says he wasn't uncomfortable with the role at all.

"I am an and if the role makes sense, why not? While we were shooting, some scenes were a bit bizarre but there was no point where I was uncomfortable playing the character. Our story is fun yet relatable and slice of life. Millennials are going to find it super relatable" said in a statement.

He didn't divulge any further details about the series.

After his role as Rohan in the 2010 acclaimed film "Udaan", featured in "Shaitan" as well as short films and like "Girl In The City".

--IANS

rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)