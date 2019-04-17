Nick, Priyanka in no hurry to have kids

Singer-actor and his wife and are not looking to expand their family just yet.

The 26-year-old was asked by Extra if he and the 36-year-old were going to have a child anytime soon, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Nick gave a simple four-word answer saying: "We're taking our time."

The couple got married in in December last year. and Nick had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.

Earlier, this week was seen stepping out in a stylish look as she flashed her belly ring on an outing in The showed off her piercing while sporting a cropped white top with jeans, adding a plaid multi-hued coat on Monday in the city.

