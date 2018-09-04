Nigerian arrested for fraud

Police in Ghaziabad have arrested a Nigerian for online fraud in which he cheated an Indian of Rs 29 lakh.
The police recovered three laptops and three mobile phones from his possession, Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told the media.
The arrest followed a complaint from a Dinesh Chand who said he was cheated of Rs 29 lakh online.
The cyber cell of Ghaziabad police solved the case, leading to the arrest of the Nigerian who gave his name as Friday and who lived in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area.
He told the police that several gangs were operating in this field and they would lure unsuspecting victims by telling them that they had won big money in lottery and they needed to send an advance sum to get the prize.
The money was immediately remitted to Nigeria through Western Union, the police officer quoted the arrested man as saying.
