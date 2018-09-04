CBI wants to close Najeeb Ahmed missing case

The on Tuesday told the that it has completed its investigation into the disappearance of University student, Najeeb Ahmed, from "every aspect" and sought permission to file a closure report in the case.

The counsel told a bench of Justice and Justice that the agency has analysed "everything" related to the matter, and that it now wants to file a final report seeking to close the case.

appearing for Ahmed's mother requested the court to direct to re-investigate the matter or order a further probe by another special investigation team which must comprise officials not belonging to the probe agency.

Gonsalves requested the court to supply him the status reports filed by the agency.

He alleged the probe agency has not conducted the investigation in a fair manner and has shielded members of (ABVP) by not conducting their custodial interrogation.

He alleged political influence in the case as the BJP-led has "protected" the ABVP members who had threatened Ahmed.

Countering his submission, CBI said that it was just a presumption.

The court observed that it cannot direct CBI to supply status report to the petitioner.

However, the bench said that as per procedure, the petitioner can get detailed reports of the investigation after the final report is filed.

The court also observed that the petitioner can contest the matter once a closure report is submitted.

The bench reserved its order on the habeas corpus plea filed by Fatima Nafees, Ahmed's mother.

Ahmed, 27, an MSc first year student, was reported missing on October 15, 2016 after a fight allegedly with the ABVP members. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated student body has denied any involvement.

--IANS

akk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)