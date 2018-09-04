Five arrested for Kashmiri minor's gang rape, murder

Five people, including the stepmother, were arrested on Tuesday for the gang rape and murder of a nine-year-old in and Kashmir's district in a horrific crime stemming from jealousy.

of Police told reporters that the woman and four youths have been arrested for the gang rape and murder of the girl whose body was found in the forests of Uri tehsil two days back.

Giving details of the crime, he said the victim's father, Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai, complained that his daughter was missing and he feared she may have been abducted.

During investigation, police found that the girl's father had two wives and that the victim was the daughter of a woman from

His first wife, Fahmeeda, would mostly work outside the house while the other would mostly stay at home to cook

On September 2, the body of the missing girl was found in a decomposed form, about one kilometre from the family home.

Investigation revealed that had been nourishing a long-standing grudge against the non-local wife of her husband and her children as she felt that her husband was more affectionate towards his second wife

The deceased daughter was the dearest of ll children to the father.

hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her step daughter.

On the fateful day, she took her to the nearby jungle and committed the crime along with four young men: her son Sahil, 14, and his friends Kaiser Ahmad, 19, Aadil Ahmad, 14, and Naseer Ahmad Khan, 28.

--IANS

sq/mr/qd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)