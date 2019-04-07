NIIT Tech to acquire WHISHWORKS in all-cash deal

IT solutions firm Technologies Ltd. has signed an agreement to acquire Hyderabad-based

"We are delighted to welcome the WHISHWORKS team, clients, and partners into our fold," Sudhir Singh, CEO, Technologies, said in a statement on Saturday.

Technologies would initially acquire 53 per cent stake in the company and the remaining equity over the next two years through pay-outs linked to financial performance. It will be an all-cash transaction, funded through internal accruals.

"WHISHWORKS fits into our overall digital strategy, enhances our footprint in a high demand space and is a significant addition to our existing capability spectrum," Singh said.

Incorporated in 2010, WHISHWORKS has around 250 employees. WHISHWORKS works with an ecosystem of global innovators, including MuleSoft, Salesforce, and Over the years, it has invested in building unique capabilities around MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform, a leading platform for building application networks.

--IANS

gb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)