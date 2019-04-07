Congress attacks Vijayan over 'tainted' Canadian firm

The on Sunday asked Vijayan to break his silence over involvement of a company that has stakes in 'tainted' Canadian firm SNC in an infrastructure bond floated by the

A row flared up last week after the Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) concluded its debut international issue, closing its Rs 2,150 crore Masala Bond, both the BJP and the alleged that one of the main investors was Canada's CDPQ, that has invested in SNC-Lavalin, black-listed in

"The deep silence of Vijayan on what role the company (CDPQ) has in SNC is baffling. Vijayan should come clean on if there is an intermediary in the Masala Bond. First, said that there is no role of SNC in this, but later, KIIFB's said that CDPQ has invested in It's also surprising that the name of Lavalin comes up when Vijayan is in office," of Opposition told media here.

K.M. Abraham, however, said CDPQ is a government body in and had been created in 1965 by an act of the National Assembly.

"It is a public sector body whose entire beneficial interest is held by the The CDPQ is an institutional investor which manages pension funds and insurance programmes, and has its headquarters in It is the second largest pension fund in CDPQ has investments in 75 countries," said Abraham, a former

Issac, meanwhile, said that the has reached a stage where they need the name of Lavalin during every election.

"Until this money was raised, Chennithala, time and again, called the a bluff and when this money came in last week through bonds, they have turned to use the name of Lavalin. What they fail to realize is these bonds have been cleared by the and other regulatory bodies. The Congress is short on issues and hence they fall back on these," Issac said in a post.

This Bond is going to be launched on May 17 at the London Stock Exchange, the first time it is happening for an Indian state's bond, and Vijayan has been invited on the occasion.

was blacklisted by the V.S. Achuthanandan-led Left government (2006-11) over allegations that an agreement with them in 1997 for the renovation and modernisation of Pallivasal, Sengulam and Panniar hydroelectric projects in the state's district caused a loss of Rs 266 crore to the state exchequer.

This deal was inked when Vijayan was the and the Oommen Chandy-led Congress government had, in 2006, called for a probe into the entire agreement.

Even though the CBI charge sheeted Vijayan, he got relief from the Kerala High Court, which discharged him in the case in 2017.

But later, the CBI approached the and demanded that Vijayan face trial. The apex court is expected to give its final orders on this after summer vacations and the Lok Sabha polls in April-May.

