Nitish can join Grand Alliance again: Rabri

After a asked Chief to join the again, jailed Lalu Prasad's wife has said she has no objection if he does so.

"If joins the again, we have no objection to it," told media here on Monday night.

However, she made it clear that any decision on this will be taken by top leaders of the (RJD).

Rabri Devi's statement came after Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, a former Union Minister, said Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief should join hands with non-BJP parties to fight against the saffron party.

"He (Nitish Kumar) will surely switch sides but no one can predict when will he do that or what will he say. This has happened several times earlier. It's not surprising... All I want is that everyone should come together against the BJP," he said on Monday.

Singh's offer came a day after Nitish Kumar inducted eight JD-U MLAs as Cabinet Ministers, leaving out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading to speculation of a rift between the two allies.

The Cabinet expansion on Sunday came two days after the decided that his party won't join Narendra Modi's new government because it was offered just one seat -- a "symbolic" representation.

The RJD's relation with Nitish Kumar turned bitter after he dumped the RJD-led in July 2017 and joined hands with the BJP and formed the government.

--IANS

ik/pg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)