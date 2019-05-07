Nitish Kumar did nothing in Bihar in last 15 years: Rabri Devi

attacked claimed that Kumar-led government has failed on all counts in the last 15 years.

" Kumar has nothing to show and that is why JD(U) did not release their manifesto. BJP has released its manifesto and he is tied to them only. People of should ask Kumar what he did in the last 15 years," she said while speaking to ANI.

On a question about the development witnessed in Bihar, Rabri quipped, "People are already seeing that is becoming and under BJP and JD(U)."

"People are fed up with the present government. Tejashwi Yadav will become the of - that is what the people are saying," she added.

Five phases of elections have now ended, while two phases are scheduled to be held on May 12 and 19.

The counting of votes would take place on May 23.

