After Bihar, JD(U) becomes a recognized state party in

The (United), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has become a recognised state party in Arunachal Pradesh, the has said.

The JD(U) won seven seats in the 60-memner assembly of the north eastern state, next only to the ruling BJP which bagged 41 seats and secured a majority.

"The (United) is now a recognised state party in the states of and Bihar," an EC statement said Friday.

The party will also be able to use its symbol, arrow, in Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

The JD(U) shares power with the BJP and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party in

After its success in Arunachal Pradesh, JD(U) national K C Tyagi had said, "The tally entitles us to the status of the main opposition party. But we will offer full support to the BJP government" in that state.

"Even if we get the opposition party status, we will be a friendly opposition," Tyagi had made it clear.

