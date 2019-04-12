No 2004, Modi to be PM again: Sushil Modi

Bihar Sushil Kumar on Friday said that Narendra will be re-elected as and people will not repeat the mistake of 2004 when the Congress-led surprisingly stormed to power.

should not daydream, Sushil told the media.

"People will give another chance to Modi. People have realised their mistake (of 2004), they will not repeat it."

The had grown tremendously and its influence had now increased from to Kerala, he said. "People will re-elect Modu as PM again."

--IANS

ik/mr/nir

