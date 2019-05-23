No Congress MPs in 18 states/UTs, half-a-dozen ex-CMs bite dust

If one drives from to Tamil Nadu, one will not find a MP in half-a-dozen of states. The party has scored a nil in 18 states and union territories in the 2019 elections. The losers include eight chief ministers and the party's in the

Among the big states, there are zero MPs in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. The smaller states which will not send a single are: Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Apart from these, the Congress has no presence in Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Mizoram, and

The Congress in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, lost from Kalaburgi in The party had fielded several former CMs in battle and all of them lost. The list includes former CM from North East Delhi, former CM Digvijay Singh from Bhopal, former chief ministers from Nanded and Sushil Kumar Shinde from Solapur, former from Nainital, former CM Mukul Sangma from Tura, former CM Bhupinder Hooda from Sonepat and Verrappa Moily from Chikkballur in

Barring where Congress won 15 seats, the party has not reached double figures, the closes being eight each in and

The party's tally could not reach or surpass 2 in Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, MP, and among big states. Its all- tally is likely to remain below 50 at 49. This is the second successive Lok Sabha polls when the party got less than 50. In 2014, the Congress had won 44 seats.

--IANS

gd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)