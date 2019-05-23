Kerala, TN, Punjab account for half of Congress seats

Of the 50 Lok Sabha seats where the Congress is set to win, Kerala, Punjab and Tamil Nadu accounted for 31, according to Election Commission data.
As of Thursday evening, the Congress was set to win 15 of the total 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, followed by eight seats each in Punjab and Tamil Nadu.
In 10 states -- Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal -- and in the Union Territory of Puducherry, the Congress would win only one seat each.
The party failed to open its account in the remaining states and Union Territories.
