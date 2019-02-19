Google say no evidence its images showed Pak flag for 'toilet paper'

on Tuesday said that it has found no evidence that its Search algorithms were showing the Pakistani flag when looked for the "best in the world", the "best China-made paper" or just " paper".

"While we continue to investigate the matter, we have not found any evidence that Images was ranking the Pakistani flag in response to this particular search," a company said.

"Many outlets wrote about an old screenshot from a meme website that is inconsistent with our UI (user interface) and dates back to 2017, and we have not seen any independent verification that these results ever appeared as depicted," the added.

Earlier, said a glitch on Search results was noticed after the February 14 that left 40 (CRPF) troopers dead.

Screenshots of the search results went viral as memes, posts and status updates on several social media platforms, including Twitter, and

"Since these stories published, images from those articles are now ranking for this query, as the pages contain words relevant to the search," said the Google

Google algorithms have displayed results on certain topics in the past.

Earlier, searching words like "Feku", "Pappu" and "Idiot" led users to the images of Indian Narendra Modi, and US Donald Trump, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)