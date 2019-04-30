No FIR filed against Babul on Monday: Mukul Roy

on Tuesday claimed that no FIR was lodged against BJP's sitting and Lok Sabha constituency candidate during Monday's phase-4 election.

Roy, who led a party delegation to meet the Chief Electoral Offcer, West Bengal, Aariz Aftab during the day, said Aftab had told him that no FIR had been lodged against Supriyo on Monday.

State's of Police Siddhi had on Monday told the media that an FIR was filed against for entering a polling booth in Barabani with his armed security.

"An FIR has been filed against the candidate (Babul Supriyo) for entering Barboni booth with his armed forces," Gupta told reporters.

Roy said: "It was stated that an FIR was lodged against on Monday. But, it was not done. The told us that the FIR was not lodged and he admitted there was a mistake on their part."

The BJP delegation, that also included Supriyo, approached the Commission here alleging booth capturing and proxy voting in some segments of constituency.

Roy also alleged the commission "tried to hide who made such press statement" and demanded exemplary action.

The office declined to comment on the issue.

Shiv Sena's candidate for Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency filed a complaint with the office alleging that the BJP's nominee for the seat, Nilanjan Roy, has not disclosed two particular criminal cases in his affidavit that has been submitted as part of the nomination filing process.

"I have filed an affidavit disclosing two criminal cases that have not been disclosed by Nilanjan Roy, the BJP candidate in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. Upon inquiry, I have further come to know that there are warrants pending against Roy in respect of two cases," the complaint letter said.

However, Roy, in his affidavit, has mentioned a slew of cases, but declared that he has not been convicted of any criminal offence.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, has sought clarification from the on whether the candidates of the by-poll for the constituency should be allowed to campaign from the evening of May 4 to May 6.

Bhatpara comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency which will go to the hustings on May 6. The campaign for the parliamentary seat ends at 6 pm on May 4.

The elections to the Bhatpara constituency is scheduled on May 19.

Amid post polls violence across districts in West Bengal, Additional (CEO) said local authorities have been asked to take measures to curb political clashes and actions are being taken as soon as such incidents are reported, he added.

