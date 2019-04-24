LS polls: WB CEO files FIR against Union Minister Babul Supriyo for violating Model Code of Conduct

The (CEO) Ariz Aftab on Wednesday filed an FIR against on the complaint of (TMC) pertaining to the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) amid the ongoing elections.

This came a few hours after the TMC moved the state (EC) seeking action against Narendra Modi, and the for playing party's theme song for the state, which was banned by the polling body on April 7.

"On 23rd April 2019, PM delivered a speech in Asansol, A link to the said speech is produced herewith. After the first nine minutes of the video, the leaders of the BJP on the stage can be heard to announce that they will play the song. This song is the BJP theme song for the elections in and has been banned from being played out in public by the Election Commission," the TMC stated in the complaint letter.

It further contended that neither Supriyo nor the BJP has received certification from the (MCMC) to play the song.

"The BJP leaders on the stage to welcome PM have played the aforesaid song anyway. Therefore, this is a clear violation of multiple instructions laid down by the ECI those advertisements of any form need prior certification from the MCMC," it further read.

TMC also urged the poll body to take strict and immediate action against PM Modi and as they violated a direct order of the Additional Chief Electoral Officer and Chairperson, to not play the song.

They also urged the EC to "teach a lesson to those who willfully violate the direct orders of the "

".. the ECI is urged to look into the matter at the earliest and reprimand the PM Narendra Modi, Mr Supriyo and the BJP," the letter added.

The EC had on April 7 banned the song composed by Supriyo following objections raised by the TMC against its composition. The poll body had also asked the party to retract the song.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)