No meeting of opposition parties so far on floor strategy

-
-
Even as the government called an all-party meeting ahead of the Parliament session on Sunday and the BJP parliamentary party executive met, no meeting of opposition parties has been held so far to decide the floor strategy.
The Congress has also not named its leader in the Lok Sabha so far and it remains to be seen how the issue of offer of resignation by Congress President Rahul Gandhi is finally settled though the party has officially said that he "was, is and will be the Congress party chief".
Party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh attended the all-party meeting convened by the government on Sunday giving rise to speculation that one of the two may be named the party leader in the Lok Sabha. However, names of party MPs Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor are also doing the rounds.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Presidents of all political parties with representation in Parliament on June 19 and it remains to be seen if Gandhi will go for the meeting.
--IANS
ps/vin
