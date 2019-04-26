Cong did nothing for poor in last 55 years: Amit Shah

Shah on Friday said that the governments failed to do anything for the poor despite ruling for more than five generations in the country.

" says that he will ensure justice for the poor in the country. Except giving slogans to the poor people, has your party done anything for them in more than 55 years of its rule?," asked Shah, while addressing an election rally here.

Commending the performance of led government at the Centre, Shah said: "I have visited more than 259 Lok Sabha constituencies across the nation."

"Everywhere people are chanting the slogan of Modi-Modi. It is not because of his popularity but thanks to the welfare work done by the BJP government in the last five years," he said.

Terming as "the land of braves," Shah also paid homage to five CRPF personnel from the state who were martyred in Pulwama terror attack on February 14 this year.

Elections for 25 Lok Sabha seats in are scheduled to be held in two phases starting from April 29 and ending on May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)