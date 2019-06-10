No need for panic in Goa: Health Minister on Nipah

After reviewing the health scenario in in view of the Nipah outbreak in Kerala, Vishwajit on Monday said there is no need for people in to panic.

Till Sunday, seven of the eight patients in suspected to have been infected by the Nipah virus were tested negative.

Rane, who chaired a review meeting at the state Secretariat, said that since authorities are monitoring the situation in and have contained the virus to two-three areas, should not have any impact of the outbreak.

"We do not need to create panic in people. The team is in They are monitoring the situation. The virus has been contained in two-three areas. There is no fear in Goa," he told reporters.

"The is reviewing the situation. There is no need to worry about it. We are reviewing and following the protocol as directed by the Central government," he added.

--IANS

maya/mag/pg

