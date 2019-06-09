Top Delhi surgeons under police scanner in international kidney racket (IANS Special)

Over a dozen leading private surgeons, including top urologists of are under the scanner of Police in connection with a sensational international transplant racket, spreading across and the countries.

So far, 13 people, including of Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute(PSRI) Dr. have been arrested. Two leading doctors of hospital have been served notice in the racket. The investigation against another leading hospital located in central is underway and more arrests are likely to be made in the case which has sent ripples across the medical fraternity.

Talking to IANS, Senior of Police Kanpur, said that the hospital has been served notice in cases relating to the violation of of Human Organs Act.

"Besides and PSRI, the role of one more hospital of has come to light where poor people were being cheated by doctors and hospital administration through an of middlemen," said Anant Deo, a supervising the investigation.

According to the SSP, the police has launched a massive hunt for one Dr. Ketan Kaushik, a key accused in the case, who brought patients for transplants from countries like Turkey, UAE and other places in the

"The racket is spread far and wide. Different groups were operating in different regions. As of now, we have busted one of the groups linked with Delhi-based hospitals," Deo revealed.

The SSP said the name of Dr. was revealed by at least 10 accused involved in the case. Shukla will be confronted with accused already arrested by the police.

In fact, the racket operated like a well-organized crime syndicate. For instance, the international clientele was approached by a different set of people while local kidney donors were trapped by touts already operating in the human organs transplant racket.

The police sources said that there is enough evidence to prove that the accused removed kidneys of at least 12 donors for a huge amount of money taken from the recipients family.

After extracting the kidneys, donors were paid just Rs 2 or 3 lakhs while recipients were charged Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakhs per transplant.

During investigations, global links emerged wherein a Delhi-based doctor, was found to be handling international clientele for the group.

The racket which has sent shock waves amongst country's medical professionals could see some more leading doctors being rounded up by the police in a few days time, sources added.

According to the SSP, a detailed interrogation of Dr. Shukla and other key accused is being done by a special team led by of Police (Crime) Kanpur,

