No rift with BJP, all well in NDA: Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief on Monday asserted that there was no rift between the JD-U and its ally BJP, adding that all was well in the (NDA) in the state.

"There are no differences with the Our (JD-U's) relation with the BJP is as strong as it was in past. Everything is good, all is well in the NDA in Bihar," told media here after holding his weekly programme.

statement came a day after he made it clear that the JD-U will contest next year's state Assembly polls as part of the NDA, but will contest in Jharkhand, Delhi, and Haryana Assemblies on its own.

The JD-U as the NDA ally won 16 of the 17 seats it contested in the Lok Sabha elections in

