No trace of girl missing in Telangana forests

There was no trace of a five-year-old tribal girl who went missing in Amarabad tiger reserve in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district last week even as a massive search operation was hampered by rains on Friday.
Divisional Forest Officer M. Joji said heavy rains hampered the search operations. He plans to deploy dog squads on Saturday to intensify the search.
More than 200 employees from forest, tribal welfare, revenue, police and other departments were engaged in the search operation to trace Shravani, who went missing a week ago.
Members of Chenchu tribe, to which the girl belongs, were also helping the authorities in the search operation in the dense forests in a 30-km radius.
Shravani and her cousin had ventured into the forest and lost their way. While her cousin managed to return, Shravani remained untraced.
Those participating in search operation say only a miracle could save the girl as the forest is home to over 30 predators. The chances of finding the girl also appear bleak due to summer heat, sudden rains and midnight chills.
Senior police officials and civil officials visited Mallapur Penta village and consoled Shravani's parents. The villagers were praying for the safe return of the girl.
According to police, the girl, a resident of Pullaipally Penta, along with her cousin who was also of her age, had left for Mallapur Penta, about eight kilometres away, to meet their relatives.
However, they lost their way while looking for some fruits to eat. They spent a night in the forest but the next morning they got separated from each other.
Shravani's cousin found some Chenchus and alerted them.
Amarabad Tiger Reserve is a part of Nallamalla forests spread over four districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The forests are home to Chenchus, an aboriginal tribe, which still depends on hunting for the living.
