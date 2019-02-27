Tiger found dead in Guj was same caught on camera: Forest dept

The forest department Wednesday confirmed that the found dead in district on Tuesday, was the same that was captured on camera around two weeks back, the first sighting of a in the state in three decades.

The department, however, ruled out poaching as the cause of the tiger's death.

The carcass of the was found on Tuesday at Kantar village in the forest area of district. The animal was found dead around 15 kms from the spot, where it was last captured on camera.

Based on the examination of the carcass, the forest department ruled out the possibility of poaching, a senior forest department said.

According to the official, the pattern of the tiger's stripes led the post-mortem panel, formed to probe its death, to conclude that it was the same animal that was captured on the camera trap around two weeks back.

The said samples of the tiger carcass have been sent to three laboratories to ascertain the cause of the death as no external injury marks were found on it.

Chief of Forests, Vadodara, S K Srivastava said, "During the examination, no physical injury was noticed on the tiger. Also, all the 18 claws, 4 canine teeth, genital organ and skin were found to be intact, hence this is definitely not a case of poaching."



Only two weeks ago, the had confirmed the presence of a tiger in The animal was spotted in the state after a gap of nearly three decades.

The tiger had strayed into possibly from neighbouring

Srivastava said the exact cause of its death is yet to be ascertained as no external injury was found on the animal.

"We have collected three sets of samples for investigation, which will be sent to Gujarat Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Gandhinagar, and LaCONES in for examination," he said.

The post-mortem panel comprises senior forest department officials, a of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NCTA), veterinary doctors, and district of the Animal Welfare Board of India, Srivastava said.

"The carcass was burnt as per the protocol of the Authority (NTCA) in the presence of a panel, villagers and mediapersons," he added.

