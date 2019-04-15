Nominations for 10 LS seats in Haryana from Tuesday

The nomination process for election to the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will commence on Tuesday, April 16, a senior election department officer said on Monday.
Haryana's Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said here that as per the schedule issued by the Election Commission (EC) for the general elections to 17th Lok Sabha, polling in Haryana will be held on May 12.
The state will witness multi-cornered contests on all seats this time.
The main parties in the fray will be the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), alliance of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the newly-formed Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP).
The BJP had won seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 parliamentary elections, while the Congress managed to win only one seat -- Rohtak (Deepender Hooda) -- the INLD two seats (Hisar and Sirsa).
Two Lok Sabha seats, Ambala and Sirsa, are reserved for scheduled caste candidates.
The BJP has declared its candidates for all 10 seats, while the Congress has announced names for six seats so far. The largest parliamentary constituency area-wise is Sirsa while the smallest is Faridabad, adjoining Delhi.
There are over 1.74 crore eligible voters in the state, including over 80.5 lakh women voters.
In the 2014 general elections, there were over 1.6 crore voters, including over 73.8 lakh women voters. There were 230 candidates in the fray for the 10 seats last time.
The EC has set up 19,425 polling stations across the state, officials in the Department of Elections said here.
