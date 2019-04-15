Nominations for 10 LS seats in Haryana from Tuesday

The nomination process for election to the 10 seats in will commence on Tuesday, April 16, a said on Monday.

Haryana's said here that as per the schedule issued by the (EC) for the to 17th Lok Sabha, polling in will be held on May 12.

The state will witness multi-cornered contests on all seats this time.

The main parties in the fray will be the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, (INLD), alliance of (JJP) and (AAP) and the newly-formed (LSP).

The BJP had won seven seats in the 2014 parliamentary elections, while the managed to win only one seat -- Rohtak (Deepender Hooda) -- the INLD two seats (Hisar and Sirsa).

Two seats, Ambala and Sirsa, are reserved for scheduled caste candidates.

The BJP has declared its candidates for all 10 seats, while the has announced names for six seats so far. The largest parliamentary constituency area-wise is Sirsa while the smallest is Faridabad, adjoining

There are over 1.74 crore eligible voters in the state, including over 80.5 lakh women voters.

In the 2014 general elections, there were over 1.6 crore voters, including over 73.8 lakh women voters. There were 230 candidates in the fray for the 10 seats last time.

The EC has set up 19,425 polling stations across the state, officials in the Department of Elections said here.

