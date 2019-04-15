After SC, now BJP wants EC to act against Rahul

The BJP on Monday asked the (EC) to take "serious cognisance" of Rahul Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" statement after the demanded an explanation from the for wrongly attributing the said comment in the context of fighter jets issue to the apex court.

Addressing a press conference here, accused Gandhi of lying and said while the Indian Constitution gives every citizen the freedom to speak, it does not give freedom to "lie and abuse".

"Please explain to the country why you lied and why you attributed that lie to the When will stop shameless showering of abuses on our leaders?" he said.

His remarks came after the earlier observed that the "chowkidar chor hai" comment made by Gandhi in the context of fighter jets issue had been wrongly attributed to it and demanded an explanation from the by April 22.

The Supreme Court's directive came on a contempt plea filed by against Gandhi, who had said over a week back that the top court had "accepted" that there was some form of corruption in the fighter jet deal and that "chowkidar chor hai", a veiled reference to

Gandhi had made the comments after the Supreme Court agreed to hear afresh a case related to the Rafale deal, rejecting the government's contention that the secret documents concerning the agreement had been stolen and published in some newspapers without authorisation.

The BJP said that while on one hand, Rahul and accuse the BJP of being a threat to the Constitution, on the other, the has "made a habit of repeatedly degrade the sanctity of our constitutional bodies" -- be it the Election Commission, or now the Supreme Court.

