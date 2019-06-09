Northern Spartans crowned Red Bull Reign champions

JUST IN
Mumbai 

In a tightly contested final, Northern Spartans from Amritsar were crowned champions at the first Red Bull Reign, a unique global 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the Indian Gymkhana, here. Northern Spartans beat Drop Step from Goa 17-11.

With 16 teams (winners of respective 12 city qualifiers and 4 wild-card entries), the tournament witnessed high-paced basketball across 39 matches. The semi-finals witnessed high-intensity action where Northern Spartans beat Tune Squad, Delhi & Chandigarh 21-14; and Drop Step beat Income Tax from Ahmedabad 16-14 to make it to the finals.

Northern Spartans will be now representing the nation at the World Finals in Toronto, Canada, later this year.

The finals of Red Bull Reign saw participation of some star players who have represented the country at various levels. The tournament followed a unique set of rules based on the game-play of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) rules.

