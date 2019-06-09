Sachin relives India's battle against Australia in 2011 WC

The India- clash in any ICC tournament has always been a mouth-watering affair and ahead of the Sunday face off between the two teams in the ongoing World Cup, batting legend shared his memories from the 2011 edition of the event.

In the second quarter-finals of the 2011 World Cup, had faced in Ahmedabad and after restricting their opponents at 260 runs, the Men in Blue had overhauled the target in 47.4 overs, thanks to respective half-centuries from Sachin, and

Sharing his memories from the game, Sachin said: "In Ahmedabad, due to soaring temperatures I had changed my diet completely. I cut down on and was eating curd rice, butter milk, coconut water and all those stuff to keep clean."

"Another memory I have is when Yuvraj and (Suresh) Raina were having the partnership, I was at the table and (Virender) Sehwag was beside me. He thought I had fallen asleep but I was awake and could hear everything he was saying. I had become superstitious. I could hear Sehwag say 'why are you massaging him, he is sleeping' But the said no he is awake," he recalled.

"So those are two memories of the match we won in 2011," Sachin added.

--IANS

kk/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)