JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

South Africa face uphill task vs West Indies (Preview)

Business Standard

India opt to bat against Australia (Toss)

IANS  |  London 

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in a group stage game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Kennington Oval, here on Sunday.

Both the teams remain unchanged since their previous respective matches.

PLaying XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

--IANS

kk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 14:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU