India opt to bat against Australia (Toss)

won the toss and opted to bat against in a group stage game of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 at the Kennington Oval, here on Sunday.

Both the teams remain unchanged since their previous respective matches.

PLaying XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, (wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

--IANS

kk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)