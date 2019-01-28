Not the first to attack, but don't spare whoever attacks us: Modi

said on Monday that the Indian has shown that it does not meddle with others, but if someone attacks India, it does not spare the aggressor.

" ne dikhaya ki hum chherte nahi, lekin koi chhere toh usey chhorte nahi hain (Our has given this message that we don't meddle with others, but if someone attacks us, we don't spare them either)," said while addressing the (NCC) cadets here.

"We want peace, but we won't hesitate to take any tough action to ensure our national security...I can assure you that in future, too, every necessary action would be taken for national security," he added.

said that last year has entered the league of those few nations that have nuclear strike and defence capabilities from air, land and water.

He said that his government's "thinking and action" has shown that no matter how big or powerful a corrupt person is, he won't be spared.

He said that his government was taking steps to ensure equal opportunities for women in every sphere, including the armed forces and police.

