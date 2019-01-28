19 militants killed in Afghan airstrike

At least 19 militants were killed and 11 others injured after Afghan warplanes targeted a training centre in the country's province on Monday, officials said.

"Acting upon intelligence report, the fighting aircraft pounded terrorist training centre in Sarasahano area of district along the border with early this morning, killing 19 rebels and injuring 11 others," told

The used to train suicide bombers in the centre, he added.

The terror group didn't comment on the airstrike.

--IANS

soni/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)