JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Global growth concerns, Q3 results dent equity market; banking stocks tank (Roundup)

11th season of Wishlist to feature works by designers, artisans

Business Standard

19 militants killed in Afghan airstrike

IANS  |  Kandahar 

At least 19 militants were killed and 11 others injured after Afghan warplanes targeted a Taliban training centre in the country's Kandahar province on Monday, officials said.

"Acting upon intelligence report, the fighting aircraft pounded Taliban terrorist training centre in Sarasahano area of Spin Boldak district along the border with Pakistan early this morning, killing 19 rebels and injuring 11 others," government spokesman Aziz Ahmad Azizi told Xinhua news agency.

The Taliban used to train suicide bombers in the centre, he added.

The terror group didn't comment on the airstrike.

--IANS

soni/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 19:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements