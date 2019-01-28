19 militants killed in Afghan airstrike

At least 19 militants were killed and 11 others injured after Afghan warplanes targeted a Taliban training centre in the country's Kandahar province on Monday, officials said.
"Acting upon intelligence report, the fighting aircraft pounded Taliban terrorist training centre in Sarasahano area of Spin Boldak district along the border with Pakistan early this morning, killing 19 rebels and injuring 11 others," government spokesman Aziz Ahmad Azizi told Xinhua news agency.
The Taliban used to train suicide bombers in the centre, he added.
The terror group didn't comment on the airstrike.
