Nothing can stop Ram temple construction: Giriraj Singh

IANS  |  Patna 

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that no power in the world could stop the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"No power in the world can stop construction of Ram temple because people's patience is running out for it," the Minister told the media in Nawada, his parliamentary constituency in Bihar.

Giriraj Singh has urged the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government and the Supreme Court to come forward and resolve this issue.

The Supreme Court has directed the listing of the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit to January 2019.

First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 15:30 IST

