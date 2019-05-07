Facebook removes 118 fake Russian accounts

has removed 118 accounts, Pages and Groups involved in coordinated inauthentic behaviour on its platform, as well as on Instagram, as part of a network emanating from that focused on and several other countries.

There were 62 accounts, 10 Pages and 25 Groups. About 34,000 accounts followed one or more of these Pages and about 86,000 accounts joined at least one of these Groups, said in a statement late Monday.

"We found two separate, unconnected operations that originated in and used similar tactics, creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing," said Nathaniel Gleicher, of Cybersecurity Policy at Facebook.

The individuals behind these malicious accounts operated fake accounts to run Pages and Groups, disseminate their content, and increase engagement, and also to drive people to an off-platform domain that aggregated various

"They frequently posted about local and political news including topics like the military conflict in Eastern Ukraine, Russian politics, political news in Europe, politics in and the Syrian civil war," said Facebook.

The company also removed 21 Facebook accounts, Pages and accounts that were involved in coordinated inauthentic behaviour as part of a small network emanating from that focused on Austria, the Baltics, Germany, Spain, and the UK.

The individuals behind this campaign posted content about local politics, including topics like immigration, religious issues and NATO.

"Like the other operation, we've shared our analysis with law enforcement, policymakers and industry partners," said Facebook.

--IANS

na/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)