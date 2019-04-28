2 suspects wanted in Sri Lanka bombings arrested

Two suspects, wanted over the April 21 bombings in Sri Lanka, were arrested on Sunday, police said.

The two men were identified as and Mohammad Iwuhaim Shahid Abdul Haq, reports

According to the police, the suspects were arrested in Nawalapitiya town, Central Province.

They will be handed over to the (CID).

Meanwhile, curfew which was imposed on the Kalmunei, Samanthurei, and Chavalakada were lifted at 10 am.

A added that the curfew will be reimposed in these areas from 5 p.m.

The deadly bombings that targeted churches and hotels, most of them in Colombo, claimed the lives of 253 people and injured over 500 others, in the bloodiest attacks in since the civil war ended a decade ago.

