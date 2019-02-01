Nude protest against Citizenship Bill

Three men on Friday staged a nude protest near the Secretariat here in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The protesters were swiftly removed by security personnel, police said.

Protests against the Bill have enveloped virtually the entire north-eastern region since the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8.

The Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim minority groups from Pakistan, and The fear in the northeast is that if this is done, "outsiders" will overwhelm the locals in the region.

A nude protest was also staged last month by 10 Assamese youths in front of Parliament in the national capital.

--IANS

