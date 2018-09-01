Modi to unveil book on Naidu's 1 year as Vice President

Marking the completion of one year of M. as and of Rajya Sabha, a book will be launched that details his mission of engagement on key issues with various stakeholders across the country and it's alignment with the mission of a new in the making.

The 245 page book titled 'Moving On Moving Forward: A Year In Office', will be laucnhed on Sunday by in the presence of former Prime Ministers and Manmohan Singh, and Arun Jaitely, among others.

Naidu, in the book has said his mission of exploring and shaping public discourse over four key issues took him on extensive travels across the country since he was sworn in as on August 11 last year.

The core issues identified by him in the book are: Unrealised demographic dividend, Need for an effective ecosystem for farmers to thrive and bridge the rural - urban divide, Orienting scientific advancements to better the life of the people and Enhancing public awareness about the rich Indian heritage and inculcating national pride in the country's pluralistic, inclusive, harmonious world view.

Describing his experiences as the Vice President, in the book has said that it is a time of "daunting challenges and a time of limitless opportunities".

"It is a time when the country is moving forward and I feel privileged to be in this position to serve the country and it's people in a new role. It is a moment when the resolute political will to transform the country is finding resonance with the people...Clearly, there are many more miles to go. We must, as a nation, move on. We must move forward with persistence", he said.

Referring to his role as the of Rajya Sabha, said his dream was to facilitate meaningful debates in which members express their learned and considered views.

The records his disappointment over the first two sessions of the House he presided but notes with optimism the new tidings witnessed during the monsoon session that concluded earlier this month. The book also has a detailed chapter on various initiatives taken by him as Chairman of and refers to the rapidly expanding viewership of TV.

