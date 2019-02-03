Odisha announces scholarships for KALIA beneficiaries' children

Naveen on Sunday announced the 'KALIA Chhatra Bruti', which will provide scholarships to the children of the KALIA scheme beneficiaries for pursuing higher

The announced the scheme at a farmers' congregation in district.

said the government has launched the 'KALIA Chhatra Bruti' programme so that the children of the farmers excel in the future.

Under the scholarship scheme, the government will bear the educational expenses of the children of the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) beneficiaries, who are studying in government professional colleges on merit, a statement said.

The is implementing the KALIA scheme for the benefit of the farmers.

An amount of Rs 10,000 per family at the rate of Rs 5,000 each for the Kharif and Rabi seasons will be provided as financial assistance for taking up cultivation under the scheme.

Besides, landless households will be provided Rs 12,500 to take up activities like goat rearing units, mini layer units, duckery units, fishery kits for fishermen and women, mushroom cultivation and beekeeping.

--IANS

cd/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)