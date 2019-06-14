Odisha medicos join Bengal doctors' stir

Medicos in Odisha have extended support to the agitating doctors in Kolkata thus joining the nationwide hospitals' in solidarity.

Students of the and Hospital and the members of the (OMSA) took out a march in Cuttack on Thursday to protest against the brutal assault on fellow medicos of

Over 500 resident doctors, junior and interns of All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar started a day-long strike on Friday, though emergency services at the premier health institute remained unaffected.

The Residents' Doctor Association, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar said they were saddened about the heinous attack on fellow medicos.

"Physical violence along with government apathy is unacceptable for any individual in the country. The repeated acts of barbarism have propelled pan- strike and support to our young brothers and sisters, who constitute the biggest man power to any government health institute," the Association said in a press statement.

--IANS

cd/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)