Pan-India doctors go on day-long protest in solidarity with Kolkata medicos

The doctors' strike that started in earlier this week has now spread across with the doctors' association of AIIMS showing full support to their West colleagues.

After entire in West was crippled over the past four days, now doctors' in Delhi, and other cities in India

especially AIIMS hospitals in the national capital, Raipur, and are observing protest shutdown.

Resident doctors in several government hospitals in and also staged protests as they started their 'cease work' demonstrations in respective cities.

Around 4,500 of Resident Doctors (MARD) stopped attending to patients in all the 26 government hospitals in the state simultaneously on Friday.

told IANS the doctors will keep off all routine duties between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the hospital administration has been informed to ensure all other services are not hampered or patients inconvenienced.

A large number of doctors gathered outside the with banners, posters to express solidarity with the doctors who were assaulted in on Tuesday following the death of a patient in a state-run hospital.

Similar protests were also being held in Pune, and by members who are demanding adequate protection for their counterparts in West

Senior and junior resident doctors of several government hospitals in the national capital on Friday also went on the one day token strike and boycotted work. Except for emergency services, there will be full shutdown of all outpatient departments (OPDs), and ward visits, the said.

Resident doctors at the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung hospitals carried bandages on their heads in a symbolic protest and suspended all Only follow-up patients with a prior appointment were being registered at the OPDs.

were also functioning in a restricted manner. Several resident doctors also held a protest at the against the brutal attack on a intern.

Condemning the violence in Bengal, the (RDA) has urged all the RDAs across the country to join the token strike. The (IMA) has also asked members of all its state branches to stage protests and wear black badges on Friday.

Junior doctors in are on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the and Hospital in Kolkata.

In the wake of the strike, the AIIMS has instituted contingency measures to take care of the admitted patients, including those in the ICUs and wards.

