Delhi doctors 'cease work' in solidarity with Bengal brethren

Extending support to the stir of West Bengal doctors, senior and junior resident doctors of several government hospitals in the national capital on Friday went on a one day token strike and boycotted work.
Except emergency services in the hospitals, there was full shutdown of all outpatient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits.
Resident doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung hospitals expressed their demonstration with bandages on their heads in a symbolic protest and suspended all non-emergency services.
Only follow-up patients with a prior appointment were being registered in OPD while registration of new patients was being done as per availability of the faculty in AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals.
Diagnostic services were also functioning in a restricted manner.
Several resident doctors also held a protest at Jantar Mantar against the brutal attack on a Kolkata intern, following the death of a 75-year-old late on Monday.
Condemning the violence in Bengal, the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) has urged all the RDAs across the country to join the token strike.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also asked members of all its state branches to stage protests and wear black badges on Friday.
Junior doctors in West Bengal are on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
In the wake of the strike, the AIIMS has instituted contingency measures to take care of the admitted patients, including those in the ICUs and wards.
