Delhi doctors 'cease work' in solidarity with Bengal brethren

Extending support to the stir of doctors, senior and junior resident doctors of several government hospitals in the national capital on Friday went on a one day strike and boycotted work.

Except emergency services in the hospitals, there was full shutdown of all outpatient departments (OPDs), and ward visits.

Resident doctors at the (AIIMS) and Safdarjung hospitals expressed their demonstration with bandages on their heads in a symbolic protest and suspended all

Only follow-up patients with a prior appointment were being registered in OPD while registration of new patients was being done as per availability of the faculty in AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals.

were also functioning in a restricted manner.

Several resident doctors also held a protest at against the brutal attack on a Kolkata intern, following the death of a 75-year-old late on Monday.

Condemning the violence in Bengal, the (RDA) has urged all the RDAs across the country to join the strike.

The (IMA) has also asked members of all its state branches to stage protests and wear black badges on Friday.

Junior doctors in are on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the and Hospital in Kolkata.

In the wake of the strike, the AIIMS has instituted contingency measures to take care of the admitted patients, including those in the ICUs and wards.

--IANS

rak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)